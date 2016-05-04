Somewhere in the Young Hollywood User’s Manual is an entry on the big tattoo reveal. Within it are pro tips: posting new ink to Insta is imperative, though sharing a shot of the work in progress is even better. And the real players? Well, they one-up ‘em all by sharing video of when they gave the tattoo artist some ink in return.
So, when we spotted Selena Gomez sporting a tiny tat just above her low-rise jeans post-Met Gala, we were thrown for a loop. After all, she is the first to typically share new tattoos. Is this undocumented piece something the star chose to keep to herself? Or is the imprint of what looks like a pony a sneak peek of a design in her temporary tattoo line?
Just two weeks ago, the pop star teased a few designs from the upcoming collection, writing, “ALSO all of my tattoos will be available. Each and every one of them mean so much to me. @revivaltour --I have 7 tattoos (and counting).” Last fall, the star, who has seven tattoos (we think), told us that her love affair with getting inked started modestly, “I wanted something small to test the waters,” she said of her first tattoo. “Now, I’m addicted.”
Seven tattoos and counting? Professing an addiction to the art? Maybe the equestrian piece is, in fact, tattoo number eight. Perhaps the best way to get to the bottom of this is to stake out the temporary tats sold exclusively on her Revival Tour. We'll meet you at the merch table.
