With so many hair and makeup pros at their disposal, celebrities have enjoyed a long tradition of being at the forefront of just about every beauty norm — except for body art. Because actors and models are required to slip into the roles of so many different characters, celebs have often stayed away from identifying ink. One workaround — which also happens to serve those of us in more traditional fields — is to enjoy the art of ink expression in a minimal way. And today’s celebs are most certainly game.



One choice spot for incognito ink? The sides of fingers, where typography and small icons can be perfectly nestled for personal enjoyment, yet remain out of obvious view. Another way to fly under the radar: Use subtle ink colors, like Kendall Jenner's and Ellie Goulding's white tats. Whether you want to join the tattooed brigade in a modest way or simply love the look of delicate ink, celebs are serving up some major inspiration. Ahead, our favorite superstar body art that has us thinking small.



