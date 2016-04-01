It's been a big week in the celebrity-tattoo world. Ariel Winter debuted a line of script on her thigh, and David Beckham's ankle tat is still fresh from yesterday. But the latest celebrity to show off some ink really tugged at our heartstrings. Drew Barrymore, we love this.
Barrymore took to Instagram yesterday to reveal the process and final result of her new wrist tattoo, which is a tribute to her children.
"Olive and Frankie" are Barrymore's two daughters with husband Will Kopelman; Olive is 3 and Frankie is 1. In a previous post, the actress referred to the inspiration as a "great little lifetime note." Aww.
This isn't Barrymore's first tattoo. The actress also has a bird on her forearm, and "breathe" inked on her arm to remind her to meditate. No word yet on whether the distinctive script of her latest body art is her personal handwriting or someone else's — but we're digging it either way.
