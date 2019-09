It's been a big week in the celebrity-tattoo world. Ariel Winter debuted a line of script on her thigh , and David Beckham's ankle tat is still fresh from yesterday. But the latest celebrity to show off some ink really tugged at our heartstrings. Drew Barrymore, we love this.Barrymore took to Instagram yesterday to reveal the process and final result of her new wrist tattoo, which is a tribute to her children.