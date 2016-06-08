Selena Gomez tends to favor classic Hollywood waves or sleek, straightened locks — with the occasional textured braid thrown in for good measure — and she rarely changes her long, layered cut. Until now.
That's right, Gomez has jumped on the bang bandwagon and the results are pretty rad. In a recent Instagram post, the pop star is rocking a new set of piece-y fringe. This change comes courtesy of Nine Zero One Salon stylist Marissa Marino, who posted the look on her Instagram with the caption, "Bangin @pantene @makeupbymelissam #revivaltour." Click below to see it!
This isn't the first time Gomez has delved into bang territory. The star sported blunt fringe in her "Hands to Myself" video, and her younger years saw plenty of other variations, like a side-swept look in 2009. But her latest cut — paired with a lighter color — is the perfect way to hit refresh on your hair for summer.
The question on all of our minds is, of course: Are they real, or just clip-ins? Either way, we wouldn't mind if they stuck around for a few months — at least until they reach that annoying growing-out phase (if, indeed, they are the real thing). Do you like? Let us know in the comments below.
