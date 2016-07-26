Is Cara Delevingne hinting at a career change? It has sure seemed that way lately. First, she shaved an unexpected audience member's hair on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Then, she debuted her own cool new cut. Now, she's styling the hair of one of the biggest models in the biz: Ms. Kendall Jenner.
Yesterday on Snapchat, Jenner posted a kind of cool, kind of creepy shot of hair that had been arranged into a stick figure resembling a voodoo doll. No context was given aside from text that read "by Cara." Delevingne, one can assume. What the hell?
Luckily, Kardashian-Jenner family hairstylist Jen Atkin filled us in a bit. According to her Snapchat, she gave Kendall a mini-trim yesterday, and, apparently, didn't get to clean up the snipped hair before the model's famous pal got to work on an art project with it. Delevingne isn't the only fan: In the video, Atkin smells Kendall's cut-off hair and declares she's taking a bundle home with her. "Go for it," Jenner shouts in the background.
Hey, that's one way to bond with your BFF.
Hey, that's one way to bond with your BFF.
Advertisement