Is Cara Delevingne hinting at a career change? It has sure seemed that way lately. First, she shaved an unexpected audience member's hair on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Then, she debuted her own cool new cut . Now, she's styling the hair of one of the biggest models in the biz: Ms. Kendall Jenner.Yesterday on Snapchat, Jenner posted a kind of cool, kind of creepy shot of hair that had been arranged into a stick figure resembling a voodoo doll. No context was given aside from text that read "by Cara." Delevingne, one can assume. What the hell?