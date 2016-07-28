You've Got To See Selena Gomez's New Tour Wardrobe

It's been a big week for Selena Gomez: new hair, new leg of her world tour — and now, some new threads to match it all. If you thought she couldn't top that glimmering Swarovski crystal-embellished catsuit (with over 100,000 sparkling gems) that kicked off the Revival Tour, wait until you see the new, edgy pieces she just added to her onstage wardrobe.
The performer has been ditching the sparkle lately, opting instead for sleek, head-to-toe black. Within the restrained color palette, though, there's a lot of range — especially on who's making the looks. For one performance, there's a Beatnik-esque turtleneck paired with oversized, wide-leg trouser, all courtesy of Chanel.
Then, there's a sultry high-neck bustier with matching lace-up pants, both a vintage style and one that's fashioned out of leather. The latter, though, is actually the work of L.A.'s vintage queen, Sami Miro — specifically from her eponymous upcycling brand, Sami Miro Vintage.
Apparently, Gomez approached Miro about dreaming up looks for the tour. The singer is clearly a fan of the brand: If you scroll through the tour's Instagram account, you'll find a series of pictures of Gomez lounging around in a denim-and-mesh Sami Miro Vintage bodysuit. Gomez also wore one of the brand's signature one-pieces onstage in Singapore.
Miro is understandably psyched about Gomez belting it out in these getups: She posted photos of Gomez onstage in the custom looks, thanking her for the support. Not bad for a 3-month-old brand.
The Revival Tour still has many more stops, so surely, Gomez will be logging even more outfit changes in the near future. Who knows — maybe we'll even get some bespoke Louis Vuitton on the European leg of her tour. (Fingers crossed.)
