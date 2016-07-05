15 Fresh Bikinis In Honor Of National Bikini Day

On this day in 1946, the bikini was invented by Parisian fashion designer Louis Réard — and needless to say, the world has never been the same. The two-piece wonder is responsible for a lot of memorable moments in fashion and pop culture, from the teen stars gone bad in Spring Breakers to Phoebe Cates's red bikini scene in Fast Times at Ridgemont High to, well, many, many a Maxim cover.
The thing about this suit is that there's a variation for everyone, no matter your shape or style. Many of us can probably remember our very first bikini — and reminisce on all the bikinis that have come and gone from our swim drawers over the years (no matter how embarrassing some of them may be). One thing's for sure: This classic style's popularity shows no signs of waning, despite all the loud one-pieces and new takes on the tankini that threaten to take its place. To celebrate National Bikini Day, click on for 15 fresh suits to refresh your go-to two-piece.
