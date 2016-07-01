Try These 14 New Twists On The Tankini

Teeny-tiny bikinis have had their moment in the sun, but we'd be lying if we said we haven't traded in almost all of our super skin-baring two-pieces for swimwear with more of a full-coverage plan. One-pieces have become the new norm and high-waisted numbers have become a fan favorite. With all these silhouettes having quasi-controversial comebacks, we're wondering: Where is the resurgence of the tankini?



While we can't readily say the tankini is the hot new trend of the moment (but never say never, we feel it on the horizon), if you love the cut (or just love to show a tiny bit of skin without having to flaunt all you've got), then it's time to consider the alternate, on-trend styles that do look good and offer enough coverage.



Ahead, you'll find rash guards, high-waisted two-pieces, and longline swim tops that will cover you up in all the best ways possible. Get ready to look as good as the pool you're about to jump in.



