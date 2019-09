This 60-Year-Old Model Stars In H&M's Latest Swim Editorial

“It feels natural to have a diverse range of women wearing our swimwear since it reflects our values, our colleagues, and our customers," an H&M rep told Refinery29 of McLeod's casting. "This is our reality: H&M is all about inclusiveness."Despite working in the industry as a stylist, McLeod never really considered getting in front of the lens. "I have always been tall and slim, but due to shyness and poor body image as a young woman, I slouched," she told Who What Wear . McLeod says in the H&M interview that she struggled with bad acne as a teen and turned inward.The newbie model has had some high-profile gigs in the seven years she's been at it. You may have spotted her in a Super Bowl commercial in 2014, or in Living Proof's Timeless campaign . So, what helped change her mind about modeling later in life? McLeod credits years of Pilates, swimming, and hiking, per Who What Wear, to help with posture.There's definitely been a fair amount of progress in terms of body and age diversity in media lately, particularly in how swimwear and lingerie are marketed. Sports Illustrated's 2016 Swimsuit Issue, for example, made headlines for its inclusion of plus-size and older women, like 56-year-old Nicola Griffin , who became the oldest model to appear in the swim issue, ever. Granted, it was in an ad for Swimsuits for All (not an actual editorial shoot), but it's still a major platform for body and age diversity. Griffin starred in a campaign for plus-size brand Anna Scholz before her Swimsuit Issue appearance; after the Sports Illustrated cameo, she appeared in a lingerie editorial in the U.K.'s Slink Magazine . On the lingerie front, Aerie has a sustained commitment to not retouching , as part of its #AerieReal campaign, which has resulted in a boost in business As for McLeod, being in front of the camera seems to be working out. "I am really starting to enjoy this new segment of my life," she writes on Instagram. And we expect to see many more modeling gigs to come.