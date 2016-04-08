This 56-Year-Old Model First Donned A Bikini In Sports Illustrated — Now, She's In A Lingerie Shoot



Ironically, the fact that Griffin is getting ample attention for being beyond the status quo in terms of both age and size is proof of how narrow-minded the fashion industry (and perhaps, society at large) remains in terms of ageism and size discrimination in 2016. “While it is exciting to see Nicky garner so much press for showing diverse representation...I think it just shows how far we still have to go,” Baum told Refinery29. “We are still shocked to see a women comfortable in her own skin, so if SLiNK and Nicky can take another baby step towards reminding women that one size and age doesn’t fit all, then it is a good day at the office.”



The images in SLiNK are incredibly glamorous, irrespective of Griffin’s age. But it’s about time we see women far past their teens or 20s (plus the rare, ultra-toned, always-exercising celeb in her 30s or 40s) shot in their skivvies — without it being a huge deal.

