This 56-Year-Old Model First Donned A Bikini In Sports Illustrated — Now, She's In A Lingerie Shoot

In February, 56-year-old model Nicola Griffin made a splash as the oldest woman to ever appear in Sports Illustrated’s famed Swimsuit Issue (albeit in an ad for Swimsuitsforall, not in the issue’s editorial pages). We were hoping we’d see more of Griffin and her self-proclaimed “quite sexy, rounded tummy” — and we didn’t have to wait too long. Griffin is starring in a lingerie shoot for SLiNK , a British curve magazine.Yes, we saw mature models in major ad campaigns in 2015, like Joan Didion for Céline Joni Mitchell for Saint Laurent , and Cher for Marc Jacobs . And some labels, like Rachel Comey in New York and Undercover in Paris , have included older models in recent show castings. But an older model not just appearing in fashion content (whether IRL or in the pages of glossies), but doing so in a bathing suit or lingerie, is far from what we're accustomed to seeing.“It’s crazy to think that fashion models, aside from generally all being one size, are all in one age bracket, too,” Rivkie Baum, editor-in-chief of SliNK, told Refinery29. “There seems to be a consensus, especially in media, that women start to become invisible not just above a size 10, but above age 50, too," Baum says. "Nicky is defying all those odds, and her passion to represent made her a perfect choice for this issue.”