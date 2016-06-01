MAC's Brow Pencils Are Unlike Anything You've Ever Seen

With the release of its latest pastel eyebrow pencils, MAC is making it easy for customers to get a taste of summer's rainbow-brow trend.
The brand's Soft Serve collection — which launched last week — includes 12 dreamy eyeshadows that pair perfectly with six pretty pencils ranging in color from a soft lavender to a peach, ballet pink, minty green, shimmery white-gold, and sexy nude-beige. Since the hues are all pastel, they'll look oh-so-subtle on those darker brows (see here for what they look like on lighter hair). Can we shamelessly vote for a neon iteration next?
Regardless, splashy eyebrows will go nicely with rainbow lashes, hair, highlighter, and pretty much everything else ROYGBIV-shaded. And it goes without saying that it's always nice to get in on the fun without having to bust out a jar of dye. The pencils are temporary, easy, and won't have you wondering whether your hairs will be intact once the bleach is removed (because, spoiler, none is involved).
See the multicolored options ahead, and let us know in the comments whether you'll venture down the pastel route this summer.
The brand's Soft Serve collection — which launched last week — includes 12 dreamy eyeshadows that pair perfectly with six pretty pencils ranging in color from a soft lavender to a peach, ballet pink, minty green, shimmery white-gold, and sexy nude-beige. Since the hues are all pastel, they'll look oh-so-subtle on those darker brows (see here for what they look like on lighter hair). Can we shamelessly vote for a neon iteration next?
Regardless, splashy eyebrows will go nicely with rainbow lashes, hair, highlighter, and pretty much everything else ROYGBIV-shaded. And it goes without saying that it's always nice to get in on the fun without having to bust out a jar of dye. The pencils are temporary, easy, and won't have you wondering whether your hairs will be intact once the bleach is removed (because, spoiler, none is involved).
See the multicolored options ahead, and let us know in the comments whether you'll venture down the pastel route this summer.