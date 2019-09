If you're on the hunt for a bold and quirky summer hairstyle, look no further than this cool tie-dye trend. It incorporates daring blue hues, as well as deep nostalgia for those summer nights spent roasting marshmallows by the lake. It's a style worth attempting. Good Housekeeping reports that Tanya Ramirez , a colorist based in Hollywood, is the creator of the breezy tie-dye trend. Ramirez is known for infusing bright colors, like pinks, greens, and yellows, in her looks, so blues are no sweat for her.Shibori, a fabric-dying technique that originated in Japan, is the inspiration for Ramirez's stunning look. While shibori is often reserved for textiles, according to Hello Giggles , it is a very cool look on hair.Ramirez wrote in a caption on Instagram that she's wanted to create this look for a long time."I've wanted to create this look for at least three years," she wrote. "I finally felt skilled enough to achieve my vision. Hope you enjoy."Enjoy? More like instant love.