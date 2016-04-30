#SHIBORIHAIR ⚡️ #shibori inspired hair colour design. Video coming soon. 🎥✨ Super thanks to my lovely model: @klyne of @klyne_jewelry. And thanks to my 'Girl Friday' camera assistant @alyciacreative! 😘💎😘 Created using @wellahair Blondor, @Fanola_usa no-yellow shampoo, @joico #colorintensity, @olaplex + @framarint brushes. Unleash your spirit and discover the transformative power of hair that tells your story. Get untamed! ⚡️ #hair #haircolor #haircolorist #hairdresser #hairstylist #hollywood #losangeles #hairbrained #crafthairdresser #hairnerd #olaplex #unicorntribe #taotam #coachellahair #festivalhair #coachellastyle #coachellafashion #shiboridye #shiboristyle #shiborilove #shiboriprint #shiboriart
If you're on the hunt for a bold and quirky summer hairstyle, look no further than this cool tie-dye trend. It incorporates daring blue hues, as well as deep nostalgia for those summer nights spent roasting marshmallows by the lake. It's a style worth attempting.
Good Housekeeping reports that Tanya Ramirez, a colorist based in Hollywood, is the creator of the breezy tie-dye trend. Ramirez is known for infusing bright colors, like pinks, greens, and yellows, in her looks, so blues are no sweat for her.
Shibori, a fabric-dying technique that originated in Japan, is the inspiration for Ramirez's stunning look. While shibori is often reserved for textiles, according to Hello Giggles, it is a very cool look on hair.
Ramirez wrote in a caption on Instagram that she's wanted to create this look for a long time.
"I've wanted to create this look for at least three years," she wrote. "I finally felt skilled enough to achieve my vision. Hope you enjoy."
Enjoy? More like instant love.
#SHIBORIHAIR ⚡️ #shibori inspired hair colour design. Video is UP! Watch it now...link in bio ✨🎥✨ I've wanted to create this look for at least three years. I finally felt skilled enough to achieve my vision. Hope you enjoy. x Super thanks to my lovely model: @klyne of @klyne_jewelry. 💙🌙 And thanks to my 'Girl Friday' camera assistant @alyciacreative! 😘💎 Created using @wellahair Blondor, @Fanola_usa no-yellow shampoo, @joico #colorintensity, @olaplex + @framarint brushes. Unleash your spirit and discover the transformative power of hair that tells your story. Get untamed! ⚡️ #hair #haircolor #haircolorist #hairdresser #hairstylist #hollywood #losangeles #hairbrained #crafthairdresser #hairnerd #olaplex #unicorntribe #taotam #coachellahair #festivalhair #coachellastyle #coachellafashion #shiboridye #shiboristyle #shiborilove #shiboriprint #shiboriart #hairvids #hairvideos #hair_videos
Ramirez has also created a YouTube video that shows exactly how she achieved this look. Summer hair, here we come!