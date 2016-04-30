#SHIBORIHAIR ⚡️ #shibori inspired hair colour design. Video coming soon. 🎥✨ Super thanks to my lovely model: @klyne of @klyne_jewelry. And thanks to my 'Girl Friday' camera assistant @alyciacreative! 😘💎😘 Created using @wellahair Blondor, @Fanola_usa no-yellow shampoo, @joico #colorintensity, @olaplex + @framarint brushes. Unleash your spirit and discover the transformative power of hair that tells your story. Get untamed! ⚡️ #hair #haircolor #haircolorist #hairdresser #hairstylist #hollywood #losangeles #hairbrained #crafthairdresser #hairnerd #olaplex #unicorntribe #taotam #coachellahair #festivalhair #coachellastyle #coachellafashion #shiboridye #shiboristyle #shiborilove #shiboriprint #shiboriart

A photo posted by Tanya Ramirez (@untamedinstinct) on Apr 15, 2016 at 8:58pm PDT