Rainbow Eyebrows Are Instagram's Latest Craze

Jumbo purple liner eyes 👁👁💜 Used @kryolanofficial #hdcreamliner in Dark Orchid as a base for the wing, & @kikomilano shadow sticks (lilac & teal) for the lid & under the eye. Eyeshadows are @illamasqua CanCan & Burst, & @sugarpill 2am, Poison Plum, Droplet, & Lumi (as well as the rest of Heartbreaker palette for brows). Eyelid is #maccosmetics Kitschmas pigment. Lip is @occmakeup Hoochie liptar. #faceoftheday #kryolan #sugarpill #sugarpillcosmetics #illamasqua #illaxpress #ilovemakeup #wakeupandmakeup #greenhair #greenhairdontcare #dyedgirls #dyeddollies #mermaidians #ombrebrows #rainbowmakeup #rainbowbrows #brightbrows #brightmakeup #occmakeup #kiko #kikomilano #wingedliner #wingitout

A photo posted by Ruth 🇬🇧 (@ohnoitsruthio) on Mar 24, 2016 at 7:43am PDT