5 Salons That Are Bringing Back Nail Art

Nail art may be cool again, but there was a time not so long ago when its popularity was on the brink of extinction. You can chalk its endangered status up to design fatigue, or just an over-saturation in the marketplace. (We admit it, we can all be fickle about beauty crazes.)
But decorous manicures are reemerging in a major way, and there are several salons helping to make the trend relevant again. We highlight them, along with some examples of their work, in the slides ahead. You can check the spots out in person, bring these images to your salon of choice for inspiration, or try them out at home — whatever you do, know that we are 100% behind the renaissance of this trend.
