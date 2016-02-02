Cool-Girl Nail Art Ideas (No Sequins Required)

Nail art has been dying a slow death. For years, people have been claiming the end is nigh for the trend — and, over the past few seasons, designers have preferred a single (beige) hue as opposed to mini-paintings on the nails. But not this year. Lately, we've seen nail designs so cool, we're tempted to pick up our striping pens again.
From geometric shapes and metallic shine to simple appliqués and topcoats, this crop of styles is sophisticated, wearable, and super-easy to master at home. Don't have a steady hand? There's something in here for you, too.
Ahead, find the nail art looks that have us itching to get creative again. Call it a comeback of epic proportions.
From geometric shapes and metallic shine to simple appliqués and topcoats, this crop of styles is sophisticated, wearable, and super-easy to master at home. Don't have a steady hand? There's something in here for you, too.
Ahead, find the nail art looks that have us itching to get creative again. Call it a comeback of epic proportions.