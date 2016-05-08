Rainbow Eyebrows Are Instagram's Latest Craze

Jumbo purple liner eyes 👁👁💜 Used @kryolanofficial #hdcreamliner in Dark Orchid as a base for the wing, & @kikomilano shadow sticks (lilac & teal) for the lid & under the eye. Eyeshadows are @illamasqua CanCan & Burst, & @sugarpill 2am, Poison Plum, Droplet, & Lumi (as well as the rest of Heartbreaker palette for brows). Eyelid is #maccosmetics Kitschmas pigment. Lip is @occmakeup Hoochie liptar. #faceoftheday #kryolan #sugarpill #sugarpillcosmetics #illamasqua #illaxpress #ilovemakeup #wakeupandmakeup #greenhair #greenhairdontcare #dyedgirls #dyeddollies #mermaidians #ombrebrows #rainbowmakeup #rainbowbrows #brightbrows #brightmakeup #occmakeup #kiko #kikomilano #wingedliner #wingitout
Instagram is a hip place to spot emerging fashion trends, like tie-dyed hair and decorative nail art. One of Insta's latest crazes may be its boldest one yet. Apparently, rainbow-coloured eyebrows are in and they're as colourful as they sound.
The hashtag #RainbowBrows is full of gorgeous selfies that feature gradient brows. The beautifully arched brows come in a rainbow of red, turquoise, yellow, and purple.
If you've ever wanted to be a unicorn, rainbow brows are definitely for you. They're even great for those who just want to brighten their summer wardrobe. Best of all, the ombré trend isn't permanent.
Winky Lux, a cosmetics company, is one brand who are selling eyebrow makeup specifically for this trend. The palette features an array of bold hues that could be worn solo or mixed together. Winky Lux's founder, Natalie Mackey, told Mashable that rainbow brows used to be exclusively done by makeup artists, but now, everyday women are joining on the trend.
"People are having more fun with their day-to-day look," she said. "They're wearing these brows to edgy and unique events."
Festivals aren't the only place to wear colourful brows. With the right hue, you can rock this look to dinner or even to the office. That's what bold beauty is all about.
