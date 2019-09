Few things feel better than the first glorious day when it's finally warm enough to wear open-toed shoes and leave your socks in the drawer: the first day you can wear a dress sans tights, maybe, or the day when you don't have to stop by your hall closet to grab a jacket before leaving the house. But all of those pale in comparison to the first swimsuit day of the year, when you — along with your bare legs, arms, belly, chest, and/or back (or any combination of those) — can head to the nearest body of water and just...do nothing.Springtime is basically one long, happy build-up to that first pool or beach weekend. Once it arrives, nothing keeps our endorphins firing on all cylinders like trotting out a new swimsuit for the first time. And no matter what your water-adjacent M.O. is (chilling, vibing, sporting, flirting, or even hiding from UV rays), there's an on-trend swimsuit style that's begging to be your plus one. Scroll through to see the 11 looks we're loving right now.Special thanks to The Saguaro Palm Springs