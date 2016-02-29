While the Grammys, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and everything in-between give stars a chance to flaunt off their edgier, less-formal side, the Oscars are stars' opportunities to really floor it, and pull out all the stops, cash in on all their favors, and make sure their red carpet look is as good as it possibly can be. For some, good means really, really fancy — which is fine! — but we're more interested in those stars that know how to translate their charisma, charm, and talent (you now, the kind of things that win them awards) into a look that says "I deserve to be here."
While we know most people can't keep their focus from floating towards Leo's will-he-or-won't-he moment, we're just as thrilled by the dresses that made our hearts flutter: think Alicia Vikander's princess moment (where she literally channeled Belle from Beauty and the Beast), Saoirse Ronan's sweet nod to her home country of Ireland, and newcomer Daisy Ridley's most stunning look yet. See the drop-dead style from this year's Academy Awards red carpet, ahead.