This Oscars Dress Is Straight Out Of Beauty & The Beast

Alicia Vikander is always a favorite of ours on the red carpet. She doesn't tend to surprise in terms of what she's wearing: we always expect her to dazzle in Louis Vuitton. (She is the face of the brand, after all.) However, her custom gown for this year's Oscars ceremony revealed itself to be quite unexpected — both for the actress and for what we've come to expect from the French fashion house — and gave us some serious déjà vu.
The bubble hemline on Vikander's gown was a key detail on Vuitton's spring '16 runway, but that's pretty much where the catwalk references end. The soft yellow hue — a feature she told E!'s Ryan Seacrest that she really liked — with allover silver embellishments isn't something we've seen Vikander reach for in the Vuitton color wheel.
On past red carpets, Vikander has opted for more neutral shades: a white pinafore column gown at the Golden Globes; a long-sleeved number covered entirely in black, gold, and white sequins for the SAG Awards.)
The bright color was a welcome change — one that invited some immediate Disney comparisons on social media. The strapless neckline, the voluminous skirt, and the punchy hue recalled a certain tale as old as time. (Vikander's brunette locks tucked into a half-pony definitely helped.)
Whether she intended to channel Belle from Beauty and the Beast is unclear (read: unlikely), but we're certainly not mad about it. Vikander's look reminds us of Lupita Nyong'o's own Disney moment — a dusty blue Prada creation reminiscent of Cinderella's gown — at the 2014 Oscars.
Oh, and as for Vikander's (perhaps accidental) Beauty and the Beast aesthetic, even Disney picked up on the very Belle-esque vibes.
