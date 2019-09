This Oscars Dress Is Straight Out Of Beauty & The Beast

Alicia Vikander is always a favorite of ours on the red carpet. She doesn't tend to surprise in terms of what she's wearing: we always expect her to dazzle in Louis Vuitton. (She is the face of the brand , after all.) However, her custom gown for this year's Oscars ceremony revealed itself to be quite unexpected — both for the actress and for what we've come to expect from the French fashion house — and gave us some serious déjà vu.The bubble hemline on Vikander's gown was a key detail on Vuitton's spring '16 runway , but that's pretty much where the catwalk references end. The soft yellow hue — a feature she told E!'s Ryan Seacrest that she really liked — with allover silver embellishments isn't something we've seen Vikander reach for in the Vuitton color wheel.On past red carpets, Vikander has opted for more neutral shades: a white pinafore column gown at the Golden Globes; a long-sleeved number covered entirely in black, gold, and white sequins for the SAG Awards.)The bright color was a welcome change — one that invited some immediate Disney comparisons on social media. The strapless neckline, the voluminous skirt, and the punchy hue recalled a certain tale as old as time. (Vikander's brunette locks tucked into a half-pony definitely helped.)