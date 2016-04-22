We've all been there: You've just poured yourself a fresh mimosa and are waiting to tuck into some eggs Benedict when the table gets a little quiet. You and your squad have already covered all of the usual topics: the companies where you can make some serious money, the text one of you got after a second date, Target's new designer collaboration. You've already been over the latest pumpkin spice fail while you had your first cup of coffee and covered Tuesday's primaries in New York over the second. What's next?
If you're looking to expand your brunch-chat horizons instead of rehashing the same tired topics over sweet potato hash, Refinery29's World News team has you covered. We're always trying to make it easier to stay informed about the most important and interesting news out there. So each week, we'll aim to round up the must-know stories from around the globe that are sure to generate some meaty discussion over brunch — or wherever you find yourself this weekend.
Read on to ensure you're the smartest, most interesting woman at that café, cocktail bar, or house party. Let us know in the comments which stories you're reading this week. And be sure to follow R29 News & Politics on Twitter and Facebook to keep up with the news in real time.
If you're looking to expand your brunch-chat horizons instead of rehashing the same tired topics over sweet potato hash, Refinery29's World News team has you covered. We're always trying to make it easier to stay informed about the most important and interesting news out there. So each week, we'll aim to round up the must-know stories from around the globe that are sure to generate some meaty discussion over brunch — or wherever you find yourself this weekend.
Read on to ensure you're the smartest, most interesting woman at that café, cocktail bar, or house party. Let us know in the comments which stories you're reading this week. And be sure to follow R29 News & Politics on Twitter and Facebook to keep up with the news in real time.