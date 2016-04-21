You Can Already Shop Target's Latest Designer Pair-Up

Usually, when a certain designer lands at Target, it's preceded with months (and months!) of anticipation — an announcement, a lookbook tease, and finally, a buzzy launch. (Maybe, if we're lucky, there's also some entertaining social reactions during that lull between news drop and drop date.) However, the big-box retailer's latest pair-up is a little different — for starters, you don't have to wait for it.
Yesterday, a new line called Dream Daily by Clover Canyon quietly popped up in Target's new arrivals, Racked pointed out. The California-based brand, known for its graphic, delightfully clashing prints, also shared a few snaps on Instagram, announcing that you you can already snap up the colorful looks. So, what's the deal with this newest designer pair-up? "Clover Canyon designed and produced Dream Daily by Clover Canyon — a women’s ready-to-wear line available on Target.com only for 12 weeks," a Target spokesperson told Refinery29 in a statement regarding the mysterious low-key (but nonetheless, exciting) capsule.
This type of exclusive line-within-line may be something we see more of from the Minnesota-based retailer: In September, a Whitney Port-designed activewear collection is set to hit Target's website. Like Dream Daily by Clover Canyon, Port's collection was designed by her team and will simply be sold (exclusively) at Target, compared to full-on design collabs (e.g., Marimekko for Target) which are whipped up by Target in tandem with each guest designer.
There are 15 pieces total in the Dream Daily by Clover Canyon range — dresses, tops, and pants featuring the photo-real patterns we love from the L.A. label. But you'll want to scoop these pieces up fast. Not only is the collection available for a limited time only, but everything's under $100. We definitely sense a sell-out.
