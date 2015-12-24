16 Things You Need To Know About The World In 2016

You’ve said it before. This year, you’re going to be more informed about what’s around the world. But with so much happening all over the globe, not to mention close to home, it can be hard to keep up.
Fear not, Refinery29’s World News team has you covered. We’ve compiled a cheat sheet with some of the top stories and topics we know you’ll want to be watching in 2016, complete with up-to-the-minute information from reputable sources who know what’s happening on the ground now and what’s likely to develop in the months ahead.
We already know you’ll be watching the presidential election and other big stories here at home. Ahead, check out 16 news stories with major implications for your life that are unfolding outside the U.S. And as always, check back with Refinery29’s World News team for compelling content from around the globe that will inspire — and inform — you.
Fear not, Refinery29’s World News team has you covered. We’ve compiled a cheat sheet with some of the top stories and topics we know you’ll want to be watching in 2016, complete with up-to-the-minute information from reputable sources who know what’s happening on the ground now and what’s likely to develop in the months ahead.
We already know you’ll be watching the presidential election and other big stories here at home. Ahead, check out 16 news stories with major implications for your life that are unfolding outside the U.S. And as always, check back with Refinery29’s World News team for compelling content from around the globe that will inspire — and inform — you.