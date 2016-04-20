Where To Work If You Want To Make $100K+

We've all seen countless articles about how cool it is to work at Google or Amazon. But you might be interested to know that it's more than just fun and games — the tech giants also pay very well. Both are included in a new list from Glassdoor of the 25 highest paying U.S. companies. Google, Facebook, and Adobe are also included, along with a mix of mostly technology and consulting firms.
The best part: Each one of these 25 companies has a median base salary of six figures.
The lowest base salary is $120,000 a year (F5 Networks, LinkedIn, and SAP). Boston Consulting Group and Strategy& both offer the highest at a whopping $147,000.
The best part: Each one of these 25 companies has a median base salary of six figures.
The lowest base salary is $120,000 a year (F5 Networks, LinkedIn, and SAP). Boston Consulting Group and Strategy& both offer the highest at a whopping $147,000.
Glassdoor graded the companies based on salary reports shared by employees over the last year. The numbers include both base pay, and other forms of compensations, including commissions, tips, and bonuses.
Click ahead for the roundup of the highest paying companies in the U.S. Is it time to start looking for a new job?
Click ahead for the roundup of the highest paying companies in the U.S. Is it time to start looking for a new job?