Marching Band Turns Adele's “Hello” Into A Fight Song

If you listened to Adele’s “Hello” and thought, “This would make a great song to play before a football game, to get people pumped,” then you should give Southern University Marching Band a call and offer to act as a consultant.
The band, which bills itself as the Human Jukebox, joined Rita Ora, Demi Lovato, Miss Piggy, The Roots, Britney Spears, a Korean teenager, and Adele herself in performing the song live.
If it wasn’t obvious, “Hello” is a record-breaking smash. It’s the spearhead for 25, which is both the best selling album of 2015 and the fastest selling album of all time. (Maybe there’s something to making people buy your music?)
The song is awesome, and somehow fits in the marching band context. Word of warning: You might want to turn down your speakers around 1:20 when the chorus hits. Or turn them up! Who cares, it’s a party. Also make sure to watch the awesome dance moves, which are a really unique interpretation of the song itself.
Where will Adele stop? World domination? When the aliens land, will they be playing “Hello" to communicate with us? At this point, probably.
