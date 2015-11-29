Say bye, bye, bye to *NSYNC and hello to Adele, who now officially holds the record for most albums sold in a single week in the U.S.
According to Billboard, Adele's 25 sold 3.38 million copies in its first week of release in the U.S., shattering *NSYNC's previous record of 2.42 million copies, set in 2000. It was a milestone she was able to shatter in just three days.
To put that in perspective: 67.1% of total sales in the Top 200 in the week were Adele's 25, according to music sales tracking firm BuzzAngle (via HypeBot).
Adele has also earned the largest single sales week for an album in the Nielsen era, which first began tracking music purchases in 1991, by becoming the first artist ever to sell over 3 million copies in one week. Not to mention 25 is only the 20th album to sell at least a million copies in a single week.
If that didn't convince you of her selling power, it should be noted that the first-week sales of 25 have already made it the biggest selling album of 2015, surpassing the 1.8 million Taylor Swift's 1989 has currently sold.
Just imagine how many more records this album will shatter as we get closer to the holiday season. Billboard is already saying that she could sell 4 million records before this year is through. No doubt, 25 will be stuffed in more than a few stockings this year.
According to Billboard, Adele's 25 sold 3.38 million copies in its first week of release in the U.S., shattering *NSYNC's previous record of 2.42 million copies, set in 2000. It was a milestone she was able to shatter in just three days.
To put that in perspective: 67.1% of total sales in the Top 200 in the week were Adele's 25, according to music sales tracking firm BuzzAngle (via HypeBot).
Adele has also earned the largest single sales week for an album in the Nielsen era, which first began tracking music purchases in 1991, by becoming the first artist ever to sell over 3 million copies in one week. Not to mention 25 is only the 20th album to sell at least a million copies in a single week.
If that didn't convince you of her selling power, it should be noted that the first-week sales of 25 have already made it the biggest selling album of 2015, surpassing the 1.8 million Taylor Swift's 1989 has currently sold.
Just imagine how many more records this album will shatter as we get closer to the holiday season. Billboard is already saying that she could sell 4 million records before this year is through. No doubt, 25 will be stuffed in more than a few stockings this year.
Advertisement