If you want to experience all of the emotions that Adele's new album, 25, is sure to unleash, you'll have have to buy it. The hotly anticipated release will not be available to stream on Spotify or Apple Music, The New York Times reports. The album drops November 20, almost five years after the singer's sophomore album, 21.
It looks like Adele doesn't need to worry about record sales. The album's first single, "Hello," is No. 1 on iTunes, and 25 is the No. 1 album as a pre-order. Billboard reported on sales predictions, writing, "parent company Sony Music is projecting first-week CD sales of 1.5 million, while Apple digital sales are expected to be about 900,000. Overall downloads should come in at about 1 million units."
If you don't want to spend money on the album, you'l still have plenty of opportunities to enjoy Adele's new tunes. She's this week's musical guest on Saturday Night Live. And her performance at Radio Music Hall on November 17 will be broadcast on NBC December 14.
