Adele Is The Best Artist You've Never Seen Live

But while everyone and their mother (and probably their grandmother) has a copy of her last album, 2011's 21, they've never had the chance to cry alongside a complete stranger as Adele belts out "Someone Like You" and then asks you to sing along. She actually did this at the show, looking a little stunned by the magnitude of it all. It's a shame, really, that she hasn't yet announced a full-fledged tour (and, as she remarked to Rolling Stone , may never do so), because as I learned, seeing her perform live recaptures the magic of that album.Adele's voice rings clear and pure without any help from a studio. There were flubbed lyrics on the new song "Water Under the Bridge" and missed notes, which she chalked up to those nerves that have always kept her from touring. But in the end, they were all beautiful flaws that highlighted the feelings that went into writing this kind of personal, emotional music. And they served to remind the audience that this was in fact a live show.In her recent Rolling Stone cover story , Adele admitted that her voice sounds a bit different after surgery — in a good way, since she can now hit even lower and higher notes. The broadening of her range makes familiar songs seem new. Though she mostly stuck to the original arrangements, she brought a certain life to the songs that isn't on the album — that couldn't have been captured there. The singer took liberties that demonstrated her ability to make a song sound like it's always been there for you, helping you through whatever it may be that's troubling you.While Adele's changed a lot since 21 — something she also talked about onstage and in new songs like "When We Were Young," which gets at what it's like to grow up — her show somehow felt intimate. Just you and Adele. It's the power of her open-book songwriting that these personal songs can be so big and yet so small at the same time. It also helps that her stage setup is nothing more than her, a band, and some movable light-up stages, which are beautiful but not over the top.When you go to see Taylor Swift or Beyoncé in concert, a lot of focus is placed on production. Their shows are spectacles with numerous costume changes and stage setups that force the tour to be a well-oiled machine. Miss a stage cue and everything's off, forcing each night to feel very similar to the last. Adele's show was more off the cuff, allowing the megastar to interact with the crowd and show off her personality — specifically, her humor, which is bawdy and full of F-bombs. It sort of erased this idea of her being otherworldly; she's still just a girl from London, after all, who doesn't mind doing her own laundry to keep her ego in check.