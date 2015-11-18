Adele Is The Best Artist You've Never Seen Live



That ego never surfaced at the show. Instead, Adele spent time thanking everyone who waited hours on line to get in. She sang "Happy Birthday" to a fan she had met at a listening party days before. She cried over being in front of such a supportive crowd and probably caused others to tear up, too. She joked that there were probably many men who were dragged to this show by their wives or husbands, but that her music is "baby-making music," so they were probably going to get lucky when all was said and done. She's held a lot of babies who resulted from 21, that's all she's saying.



Onstage, as in her interviews, Adele does not hold back. She narrated every moment of the show, giving her own comments as she adjusted her mic or took off her shoes because she just can't sing in heels. Perhaps she did this to keep her nerves in check, or maybe she was just trying to replicate the closeness that her fans feel with her. She picked up a guitar and made small talk while it was lifted over her head, joking that her hairstylist would be mad if one hair went out of place. She admitted that she rarely plays guitar, because she likes her acrylic nails too much to part with them on a regular basis. Though, she did so last night to perform the 19 track "Daydreamer."



Adele's not just a storyteller in her music. Onstage, she shared the tales of her songs: why she wrote them, who they're about, where she penned them (notably mentioning a big brass bed, which she has since sold to a thrift shop), and how they've changed in the years since she recorded them. It was an intimate night with music's biggest star in an iconic music hall that fits thousands of people. She should've felt too far away, but she brought the audience into her world to experience her music alongside her. She wasn't just performing for us, she was performing for herself — to prove she can do it, and to finally understand the connection she has with people. She seemed to be getting at something tactile that can't be felt by reading off the number of records sold.



That kind of connection can't be replicated, not even on television, which is where Adele's done the bulk of her live performing. On TV, things have been edited, delayed, and cut for time. To really see Adele, you need to see her live in all her glory. Let's hope she decides to give the world that opportunity.