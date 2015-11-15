When it comes to endorsement deals, Adele think it's best to just say no.
The singer revealed in a new interview with The Guardian that she's had her fair share of offers to promote a whole slew of products. "What have I said 'no' to? Everything you can imagine," she explained. "Literally every-fucking-thing. Books, clothes, food ranges, drink ranges, fitness ranges... That’s probably the funniest. They wanted me to be the face of a car. Toys. Apps. Candles."
"It’s, like, I don’t want to endorse a line of nail varnishes, but thanks for asking," she continued. "A million pounds to sing at your birthday party? I’d rather do it for free if I’m doing it, cheers...”
While some may wonder how they can get Adele to play their next party, others may wonder why the "Hello" singer wouldn't lend her face or name to a brand, being that it's so common in the music world — Beyoncé is one of the faces of L'Oreal and Pink is a CoverGirl. But the Brit's explanation for turning them all down is hard to argue with.
"Money is all that gets thrown at you," she said. “It’s very easy to give in to being famous. Because it’s charming. It’s powerful. It draws you in. Really, it’s harder work resisting it. But after a while I just refused to accept a life that was not real.”
Adele admits that she could have easily given in to an unreal lifestyle where she has a team of people doing everything for her — and in fact, almost did. She said that while her album 21 was ruling the charts, she began feeling "okay with having things done" for her. "Or — no — expecting things to be done for you," Adele said, correcting herself. "I’ve had a few moments like that. And it frightened me. I think it was something simple, like running out of clean clothes. And me not having the initiative to wash my own clothes. I was annoyed that my clothes weren’t clean.”
So what did Adele do to snap herself out of this? "I told myself I’d better abseil down. And go and do my fucking laundry,” she said.
But, after saying all of this, Adele admitted fame hasn't been so bad. “I think everyone assumes I don’t like where I am, or what I’ve done, or what I’ve become. But actually I love it," she said. "Because I’m an artist, I have an ego, and it likes to be fed."
It's an ego that doesn't mind doing laundry, either.
Adele's new album, 25, comes out November 20.
