"Hello," little Adele. A new video of a young Korean girl singing Adele's chart-topping "Hello" is taking the internet by storm. The cover, uploaded to YouTube yesterday, has already racked up over a million views. According to our translation of the caption, the bare-bones recording is of a high school student. The girl's powerful pipes and emotional delivery are breathtaking. Adele, we love you but...this girl is seriously talented.
Adele released the single from her upcoming album 25 two weeks ago, along with a gorgeous music video. Since its release, the heartbreaker has spread like wildfire and broken records. It became the first song to sell over a million downloads in one week. Rain fell on Adele's parade earlier this week, though, when fans started accusing the Brit of ripping off Tom Waits' song "Martha."
This shining tribute ought to brighten up her day. Watch the video, below.
Adele released the single from her upcoming album 25 two weeks ago, along with a gorgeous music video. Since its release, the heartbreaker has spread like wildfire and broken records. It became the first song to sell over a million downloads in one week. Rain fell on Adele's parade earlier this week, though, when fans started accusing the Brit of ripping off Tom Waits' song "Martha."
This shining tribute ought to brighten up her day. Watch the video, below.
OPENER IMAGE: MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement