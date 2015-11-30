Drake and Demi Lovato aren't the only musicians crushing hard on "Hello." The Adele chart-topper has also caught the attention of one Ms. Britney Jean Spears.
Spears has shared a short video that shows her pirouetting to the tune. The video, which appears to have been be shot in the singer's home, includes a message of support to Adele.
Spears has shared a short video that shows her pirouetting to the tune. The video, which appears to have been be shot in the singer's home, includes a message of support to Adele.
I could dance to this song a million times...love you @Adele! pic.twitter.com/s04p6pD6ri— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 29, 2015
Nice moves, Britney. While some producer is no doubt plotting an Adele-themed ballet on Broadway, we're just trying to figure out how to get these two singers together. Adele loves Beyoncé, Beyoncé loves Britney, Britney loves Adele...is it just us, or is there a new super-diva squad just begging to be formed? Tell us you wouldn't pay good money to hear these ladies team up on "Womanizer" or "Drunk in Love."
Hell. We'd settle for a "Hello / It's Britney, bitch" mashup.
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement