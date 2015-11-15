We've heard a Korean teenager, Rita Ora, and a million people on the internet cover Adele's smash, "Hello." But we didn't realize that this was the cover we'd all been waiting for: Demi Lovato. At KISS FM's Fall Ball in Seattle, the "Cool for the Summer" singer broke out into a full rendition of the song.
As much as we think Adele has earned her stripes as a songstress of heartbreak, Lovato, too, has had some tough times in her 23 years. As she belts her greeting from the "other side," we can see those stories written on her face. Even with the distortion of a concert video from someone's phone, we can hear the pain in every note. It's enough to make you wonder what kind of career the former Disney princess would have if she gave up on club bangers and stuck strictly to ballads. On second thought, never change, Demi. We need your pep to recover from the heartbreak, too. Also, we're rooting for a happily ever after for her and Wilmer Valderrama.
Lovato's upcoming Future Now tour with Nick Jonas doesn't start until next June, but we hope she'll be sharing more surprises like this with fans in the meantime.
