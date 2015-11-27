This is a musical collaboration we never knew we wanted, and now we might find it hard to go on living without it: Adele and Drake.
“I’d do anything with Adele," Drake told Toronto reporters on Wednesday night, according to eTalk. "I’d literally go to Adele’s house right now and do laundry for her.”
Er, well, laundry isn't exactly what we had in mind. We rather like the idea Adele came up with last week. "I really want us to do an official remix [of 'Hotline Bling' and 'Hello']," the Brit told eTalk last week. "I love Drake. I love Drake so much… I even got the coat that's in the video; I got it delivered the other day, I ordered it. The red one."
The rapper immediately responded on Instagram.
“I’d do anything with Adele," Drake told Toronto reporters on Wednesday night, according to eTalk. "I’d literally go to Adele’s house right now and do laundry for her.”
Er, well, laundry isn't exactly what we had in mind. We rather like the idea Adele came up with last week. "I really want us to do an official remix [of 'Hotline Bling' and 'Hello']," the Brit told eTalk last week. "I love Drake. I love Drake so much… I even got the coat that's in the video; I got it delivered the other day, I ordered it. The red one."
The rapper immediately responded on Instagram.
Advertisement
Now, would Adele's old-fashioned phone be able to reach Drake's hotline? Would she give him the smack in the head he needs for daring to suggest it's wrong that she wears less and goes out more without him? Can they conference in Gaga and Beyoncé from 2009's "Telephone"? These are questions we very much hope their people are working out right now. Leave the laundry up to us, though.
Advertisement