Rumor has it: Adele recorded a duet with Beyoncé. However, the singer says that's all it is, just a rumor.
In an interview with the Apple Music radio show Beats 1, Adele cleared the air saying she's never recorded a song with Beyoncé, but it's not because she doesn't want to.
"There's a rumor going round that I turned Beyoncé down," Adele told DJ Zane Lowe. "Which I would never be so disrespectful as to do. I'd never disrespect her like that."
While Adele admitted recently that she's turned down every endorsement deal she's been offered — and reiterated this to Lowe, explaining she does say no to many things just because she doesn't have the time as a new mom — she says she would never just turn down Beyoncé. There were never any plans to get into the studio together for her upcoming record, 25, out November 20.
"Obviously, like, Queen B 'til the day I die," Adele said, before joking with Lowe that Beyoncé should give her a call.
In her chat with Lowe, Adele also talked about the other musicians she can't get enough of, mentioning Lana Del Rey and the Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard.
"I love Lana Del Rey. I love her very, very much. I've never met her though but I just think she, she like stirs my soul," Adele said. "I love Alabama Shakes. And I think Brittany is — the way I first felt when Etta James, when I first heard her — is how I first felt when I heard [her]."
And like everyone else, Adele loves Drake.
Hear a snippet of the interview below, which will run in full on Beats 1 on Wednesday.
In an interview with the Apple Music radio show Beats 1, Adele cleared the air saying she's never recorded a song with Beyoncé, but it's not because she doesn't want to.
"There's a rumor going round that I turned Beyoncé down," Adele told DJ Zane Lowe. "Which I would never be so disrespectful as to do. I'd never disrespect her like that."
While Adele admitted recently that she's turned down every endorsement deal she's been offered — and reiterated this to Lowe, explaining she does say no to many things just because she doesn't have the time as a new mom — she says she would never just turn down Beyoncé. There were never any plans to get into the studio together for her upcoming record, 25, out November 20.
"Obviously, like, Queen B 'til the day I die," Adele said, before joking with Lowe that Beyoncé should give her a call.
In her chat with Lowe, Adele also talked about the other musicians she can't get enough of, mentioning Lana Del Rey and the Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard.
"I love Lana Del Rey. I love her very, very much. I've never met her though but I just think she, she like stirs my soul," Adele said. "I love Alabama Shakes. And I think Brittany is — the way I first felt when Etta James, when I first heard her — is how I first felt when I heard [her]."
And like everyone else, Adele loves Drake.
Hear a snippet of the interview below, which will run in full on Beats 1 on Wednesday.
Advertisement