Rumor has it: Adele recorded a duet with Beyoncé. However, the singer says that's all it is, just a rumor.In an interview with the Apple Music radio show Beats 1 , Adele cleared the air saying she's never recorded a song with Beyoncé, but it's not because she doesn't want to."There's a rumor going round that I turned Beyoncé down," Adele told DJ Zane Lowe. "Which I would never be so disrespectful as to do. I'd never disrespect her like that."While Adele admitted recently that she's turned down every endorsement deal she's been offered — and reiterated this to Lowe, explaining she does say no to many things just because she doesn't have the time as a new mom — she says she would never just turn down Beyoncé. There were never any plans to get into the studio together for her upcoming record, 25, out November 20."Obviously, like, Queen B 'til the day I die," Adele said, before joking with Lowe that Beyoncé should give her a call.In her chat with Lowe, Adele also talked about the other musicians she can't get enough of, mentioning Lana Del Rey and the Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard."I love Lana Del Rey. I love her very, very much. I've never met her though but I just think she, she like stirs my soul," Adele said. "I love Alabama Shakes. And I think Brittany is — the way I first felt when Etta James, when I first heard her — is how I first felt when I heard [her]."And like everyone else, Adele loves Drake.Hear a snippet of the interview below, which will run in full on Beats 1 on Wednesday.