By now you've probably lost count of how many times you've listened to Adele's "Hello" — we certainly have. Now you can watch the pop star tear through the song for the first time live. You want raw emotion? Adele will bring it, along with some excellent hand gestures.
She returned to the stage for the Adele At The BBC special. While the show does not air until November 20 — the same day singer's album, 25, is due out — the BBC offered a taste of what's to come in the form of the following clip. This is significant: Adele's last televised live performance was during the 2013 Oscar ceremony when she sang her winning Bond theme "Skyfall."
Unfortunately, the BBC did not release any footage of Adele belting out unheard material, so we'll have to wait a little longer to sample more of what 25 has to offer.
We do however get to see her chatting it up with British host Graham Norton, and answering an audience query about her tweeting habits. Adele, it seems, can't get into her own Twitter account. "I'm not a drinker any more, but when Twitter first came out, I was drunk tweeting, and nearly put my foot into it quite a few times," she explained. Now her tweets must go through an extensive approval process.
America will also get its own Adele special. She will play a concert at Radio City Music Hall on November 17. The show will air as Adele Live in New York City on NBC December 14.
