Adele Says “Hello” To Single-Day Streaming Record

It’s been a big year for numbers. Adele’s “Hello,” off her upcoming 25, has dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” from her 1989, as the reigning music video views champion on Vevo The top streaming platform recorded 27.7 million views in the first 24 hours since Adele’s video, her first since 2011, went online. Swift’s “Bad Blood,” with its seemingly-endless roster of stars and accompanying Instagram posts, racked up “just” 20.1 million when it debuted in May.Adele’s video could not be more different than Swift’s. Whereas “Bad Blood” featured a guest verse from Kendrick Lamar and and whirling set of action set pieces, Adele’s features not much more than the singer’s voice and moody black-and-white shots of relatively (compared to “Bad Blood” anyways) staid scenes. The video was shot using IMAX cameras and also stars Tristan Wilds, known for appearing on The Wire.“My last record was a break-up record,” Adele said of her new album, due out November 20, on Facebook, “and if I had to label this one, I’d call it a make-up record. I’m making up with myself. Making up for lost time. Making up for everything I ever did and never did.”“Hello” has been viewed nearly 82 million times at the time this article was written. It has a ways to go yet catch up to Taylor in total views, as ”Bad Blood” is nearing 600 million.