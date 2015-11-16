If you wanted to hold off on your holiday spending until Black Friday, Bergdorf Goodman and Dior have a different plan in store. For the first time ever, you'll be able to shop Dior shoes from the comfort of your home (or at least peruse the high-end kicks if they're far beyond your price range).
The New York-based department store and the luxury French house are partnering on an exclusive holiday pop-up shop featuring select resort '16 styles. All pairs will be available online and at the Bergdorf Goodman flagship on Fifth Avenue in New York until December 31. The edit includes 17 shoes in six signature silhouettes — the embellished trainer, the leather sneaker, the laser-cut pump, the pointed-toe flat, the floral lattice heel, and the driving loafer — plucked from the runway. (Our personal favorites from the collection, the granny boots, didn't make the cut, unfortunately.)
Dior isn't the first luxury brand to test out e-commerce this year. Chanel dabbled in online availability for the first time this spring with a jewelry capsule at Net-a-Porter. Earlier this month, it expanded its own online boutique (which previously only sold beauty products) with eyewear.
This doesn't mean you can splurge on Dior.com anytime soon, though: There are no immediate plans for the brand to launch its own e-commerce, Pamela Baxter, president and CEO of perfumes and cosmetics Americas at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and president of Christian Dior Couture, told WWD. Though this holiday shop with Bergdorf's will let Dior research the e-comm landscape a bit, as well as tap into a new consumer base.
Bergdorf Goodman president Joshua Schulman thought up the idea of Dior making its e-comm debut two years ago and the project has been in progress for an entire year, WWD notes, and the department store already had a successful track record of footwear-only pop-ups. The luxury French house has also tapped a few key influencers to help promote the capsule, including Instagram's Eva Chen and blogger Aimee Song. (You can see how they styled their favorite resort pieces on the pop-up's landing page, as well as in this promo video on New York.) The retailer also released a behind-the-scenes look at how the street-style favorite Fusion Sneaker gets made, from sketch to shopping floor, giving a 360-degree view of the entire process.
Prices start at $830 for driving shoes and cap out at $1,140 for sneakers. Get 'em before the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve.
