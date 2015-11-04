First things first: The end of summer doesn’t mean the end of sunglasses. According to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, snow reflects 80% of the sun’s rays, so actually, the coming winter months are the perfect time to start scouting for a new pair. (Not to mention, they're really cute.) This is also a good moment to begin workshopping your fall-to-winter beauty look, especially as we careen headfirst toward holiday-party madness: Velvety lips, deep green nails, and bright cheeks are just a few trends that should be at the top of your must-try list.
We asked some of our favorite beauty experts — hairstylist Eloise Cheung, makeup artist Kim Bower, and manicurist Fleury Rose — to create five high-impact, rule-breaking winter looks that could not be easier to re-create at home. (We know we always say that, but really, it’s true!) And we paired 'em with a slew of sunglasses from Chanel, in celebration of the brand’s new e-commerce site. Ahead, nine of the season’s coolest — and most wearable — beauty trends, with tips on how to master them yourself.
