Every Black Friday Sale You Need To Shop, Right Here

Your local Starbucks may already be churning out the Christmas tunes (and controversy), but we have one more stop before officially entering Tinseltown. Before we can get to all of December's holiday festivities, we have to get through Thanksgiving. And it's soon (maybe even a little too soon)! Sure, your weekend is most likely filled with feasting on turkey and your grandmother’s famous pumpkin pie, but we also know that it will be jam-packed with sales, sales, and more sales.
Black Friday used to be something of a sport (with fights breaking out over Best Buy's latest TVs, and all the YouTubes that tend to follow that kind of behavior). But thanks to the internet, running through department stores the day after Thanksgiving has been replaced by an activity you can actually enjoy in all your post-turkey-and-potatoes laziness: only slightly competitive online shopping.
For anyone looking to keep shopping low-key (and on the couch), we’ve scrounged up the best Black Friday sales happening across the World Wide Web. The upcoming slides (arranged in alphabetical order for your most simplified perusal) are packed with exclusive discounts, early access, and a few introductions to some new brands you’re about to love. On your mark, get set, shop!
