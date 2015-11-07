Apparently, 'tis the season for Starbucks purists to venti their heated opinions over the annual holiday #RedCup design.
Every November, Starbucks debuts a new holiday-themed cup, which for many hardcore customers is the official kickoff to the Christmas season. This year, the designers perhaps took a cue from hair salons, opting for an ombré scheme. The color deepens from a "bright poppy color on top that shades into a darker cranberry below," the company announced.
Tres chic, no?
No. Many Starbucks customers are seeing red over the minimalist cups, mourning the absence of snowflakes, ice skates, and other holiday regalia featured in years past.
Every November, Starbucks debuts a new holiday-themed cup, which for many hardcore customers is the official kickoff to the Christmas season. This year, the designers perhaps took a cue from hair salons, opting for an ombré scheme. The color deepens from a "bright poppy color on top that shades into a darker cranberry below," the company announced.
Tres chic, no?
No. Many Starbucks customers are seeing red over the minimalist cups, mourning the absence of snowflakes, ice skates, and other holiday regalia featured in years past.
Advertisement
Starbucks red cups are a huge disappointment this year. At least throw on some snowflakes & the siren logo! #redcupfail #starbucks— Sherri Adams (@sher_anne) November 7, 2015
@Starbucks hate the plain red cups sry two tone red cups. #disappointed #reallyiwaitedallyearforthis— William the Great (@Christo535) November 2, 2015
Some conservative Christians are even convinced the Seattle coffee giant is attempting to erase Christmas, Buzzfeed reports. In fact, a mini-boycott may be brewing.
@Starbucks can take ur plain red cups & shove them up ur #liberal asses! I'll never step foot in a #starbucks again. #coffee #Christmas— AnneMarie (@LibertyBelle68) November 7, 2015
Last time I will ever be seen in a starblucks was last week...War On Christmas: Starbucks https://t.co/9FbJhMnfuD via @BreitbartNews— Alan (@arknightdale) November 7, 2015
Christians still have clout, boycott Starbucks, hit them where it hurts. https://t.co/4CI0fSYDPc— Rich Colvin (@Pastorrich1) November 6, 2015
So far, Starbucks hasn't addressed the haters. Mostly, its official Twitter account has been responding to people who are delighted over the red cup's return and those disappointed that their local store isn't yet offering them.
But even if some folks are now snubbing Starbucks, it might be tough to hold out through the new year. When the anti-red cup brigade finds themselves in dire need of caffeinated sustenance to endure holiday-shopping madness, Starbucks' siren song may be impossible to resist, boring design and all.
Advertisement