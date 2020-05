8 At-Home Foot Peels That Rival Baby Foot In Grossly Satisfying Results

Of course, you could try Baby Foot , the O.G. peel responsible for melting some of the toughest calluses across the internet. Seven to ten days after slipping on the gel-lined booties , you'll experience a week-long shedding process that is downright gross, amazing, and unlike anything else out there. It will, however, also set you back $25 — and because we're all apparently on the same page these days, it's selling out fast.