11 Heel Treatments For People Who Are Scared Of Baby Foot

We're the first to admit that, while we dedicate regular time to our hands, our feet get a lot less attention. A swipe of polish on our toenails is manageable, even when time is tight, but truly pampering our feet seems like a whole evening's work. (Or a week's work, if you're in the Baby Foot cult that involves days of shedding.)
The pedicure pros we see at the salon go through a lengthy process to give us beach vacation-worthy toes, so where does an average person even begin with an at-home treatment?
"I would recommend using an oil-based sugar scrub on your feet before showering. The sugar granules will remove dead skin and the oils will leave your feet moisturized," says Bee Sidhu, the training manager at Nails & Brows in London's Mayfair neighborhood. "If you have more time, then I would say use a foot file on dry skin — this makes the softness last."
Then, follow up with an oil-based scrub, and a light lotion after rinsing. Sidhu recommends finishing off with cuticle oil to keep toenails hydrated, and cotton socks to retain moisture. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite products to scrub, file, and hydrate our feet to perfection.