5 At-Home Foot Peels That Rival Baby Foot In Grossly Satisfying Results

The incoming warm weather may be good for your psyche, but it also means one more thing: Your feet, after seeing only the inside of your slippers the last two months, will now be on full display for your whole quaranteam — cracked heels and all. Fortunately for all of us, that's precisely why foot peels exist.
Of course, you could try Baby Foot, the O.G. peel responsible for melting some of the toughest calluses across the internet. Seven to ten days after slipping on the gel-lined booties, you'll experience a week-long shedding process that is downright gross, amazing, and unlike anything else out there.
So, if you're new to the foot-peel craze and looking for a lower price point or a shorter wait time, there are a few other options. Here, we've rounded up the best ones you can get — because nobody deserves what's happening under our socks right now.