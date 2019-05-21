10 At-Home Foot Peels That Actually Work

Warm weather may be good for freeing up the subway aisles from space-sucking puffer coats, but it also means one more thing: Your feet, after seeing only the inside of your winter boots the last six months, will now be on full display — cracked heels and all. Fortunately for all of us, that's precisely why foot peels exist.
Of course, you could try Baby Foot, the OG peel responsible for melting some of the toughest calluses across the internet. Seven to 10 days after slipping on the gel-lined booties, you'll experience a shedding process that is downright gross, amazing, and unlike anything else out there. It will, however, also set you back $25.
So, if you're new to the foot-peel craze and looking for a lower price point, there are dozens of other options. Here, we've rounded up the best ones you can get for under $20 — because nobody deserves what's happening under our socks right now.
