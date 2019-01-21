Baby Foot Is Weird, Gross & The Best Thing Ever

Baby Foot Tip #3: No open cuts allowed.

I certainly hope this goes without saying, but please don't put an acid peel on your feet if you have any open sores or cuts. I had a few little abrasions on mine, but nothing that would have prevented me from getting a pedicure. Use that as your rule of thumb. Also, if you're worried about warts and corns, don't — and don't get excited that this will cure them. The product has little to no effect on those skin problems. But, if you've recently used acid or freezing treatments on them, cover them with a bandage before using Baby Foot. Cracked calluses are fine. Bleeding is not.