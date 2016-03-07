Is Sookie Coming Back To Stars Hollow? Plus, More Must-Read Stories

Major News: Presidents, candidates, and celebrities are paying tribute to former First Lady Nancy Reagan.
On Sunday, the Reagan Foundation confirmed the death of former First Lady Nancy Reagan. Shortly after the news broke, reactions poured in from candidates, politicians, and celebrities, all sharing memories of Reagan, offering condolences to her family, and honoring her legacy. (Read More)
On The Ground: A Flint, Michigan resident showed us her three-step, multi-filter system for creating drinkable water.
Refinery29 travelled to Flint to see how bad things really are on the ground. The answer? Worse than we imagined. Resident Marseille Allen demonstrated her three-step, multi-filter system for creating drinkable water to us, saying, “It’s a process.” (Read More)
Here At Home: Ted Cruz's Super Saturday wins may lead him to a final face-off with Donald Trump.
Republican presidential hopefuls Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio looked to gain ground on front-runner Donald Trump across a handful of primaries and caucuses over the weekend. The pressure was on for the candidates vying to close the gap on Trump’s growing lead in the overall nominating contest. (Read More)
Slay: Beyoncé performed a cover of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" at Blue Ivy's school.
Not that Blue Ivy wasn't already the coolest kid in her elementary school, but last night, she cemented the title. The young lady who we'd totally trade lives with let her mom, a performer the rest of us know as Beyoncé, perform at a gala benefitting her school. (Read More)
Pro Tip: A new browser extension lets you customize your Facebook emoji reactions.
This extension, which is available for Firefox and Google Chrome, will help you trade the built-in reactions for ones featuring Pokémon, Donald Trump, or Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Yes, thanks to the great people over at Reaction Packs, you can now respond to those stories about Donald Trump with a Like, Love, Haha, Wow, Sad, or Angry Trump face. (Read More)
A-List: Fans think this Instagram photo is proof Melissa McCarthy will make a cameo in the Gilmore Girls revival.
On Saturday night, Yanic Truesdale (a.k.a. Michel) posted a photo with McCarthy, who had joined him for dinner. "Scotch, great meal and catching up with my old friend @melissamccarthy," he captioned the pic. "Can't ask for more!" (Read More)
Style Stalking: Looking for an alternative to your trusty leather jacket this spring? Try a bomber, instead.
Spotted on the backs of street style stars across fashion capitals this season, the jacket du jour is showing no signs of slowing down. And in case you haven't joined the movement yet, we've rounded up 14 bombers, from fast fashion to luxury. (Read More)
Consult The Stars: The first eclipse of 2016 is about to rock the skies this week. Time to read your weekly horoscope.
Hang on to your asteroid belts! This Tuesday, the first eclipse of 2016 rocks the skies, ushering in surprising developments and flinging open windows of opportunity for a brief, yet magical, period. And oh, the places we may go! (Read More)
