In mid-December, Mayor Karen Weaver declared a state of emergency over lead levels in the local water supply. In a statement, she called the situation a "man-made disaster" with irreversible effects. A few weeks later Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder declared a state of emergency in the county, sending the Michigan National Guard out to help water distribution efforts . The state has since appealed to the federal government for funds to help replace lead pipes and provide medical support for those affected. But in the meantime, residents are stuck with the poisonous water.Refinery29 travelled to Flint to see how bad things really are on the ground. The answer? Worse than we imagined. Resident Marseille Allen demonstrated her three-step, multi-filter system for creating drinkable water to us, saying, “It’s a process.”Allen, who moved to Flint in September, is one of many working to help those struggling. We followed her for three days as she and her friends collected and distributed water to residents in need, including the elderly and families with young children who are particularly endangered by lead poisoning.