It wasn't so long ago that Blue Ivy was just a really well-dressed baby bump. And today, she's turning 4!



That kid just keeps getting cuter all the time — and we can't wait to find out if she's inherited her talented mama's pipes. We're also looking forward to another year of ogling what appears to be a serious #dreamlife. This tiny person is more well-traveled and better dressed than most adults we know. Also, we'd be lying if we said we weren't more than a little jealous of her Bey and Jay access.



We know, we know. To her, they're just Mom and Dad. But imagine what it would be like to be Blue Ivy for just one day. The places you'd go! The things you would see! The outfits you'd sport! Need more proof of why trading life with little Blue would be incredibly rad? Well, we've got it — times 21. Enjoy!



