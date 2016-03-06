Presidents, Candidates & More React To Nancy Reagan's Death

The White House released a statement from President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, saying in part that Nancy Reagan, "redefined the role [of First Lady] in her time here."
"Our former First Lady redefined the role in her time here." —@POTUS and @FLOTUS on the passing of Nancy Reagan pic.twitter.com/sOf2k7qOaR— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2016
Fox News shared a message from former President George W. Bush on Nancy Reagan's passing:
Former President George W. Bush responds to the passing of #NancyReagan. pic.twitter.com/qzJnmsFlFr— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 6, 2016
Republican candidate John Kasich released a statement on Reagan's death via Twitter, calling her "a woman of grace and strength."
Ohio Gov. John Kasich's statement on the passing of Nancy Reagan: pic.twitter.com/1EWpzAY01B— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) March 6, 2016
Others shared condolences via Twitter and Facebook.
Nancy Reagan, the wife of a truly great President, was an amazing woman. She will be missed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2016
Nancy Reagan will be remembered for her deep passion for this nation and love for her husband, Ronald. The Reagan family is in our prayers.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 6, 2016
Today our nation mourns the loss of Nancy Reagan, a true example of integrity and grace. My prayers are with the entire Reagan family.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 6, 2016
Our thoughts & prayers are with the Reagan family & all those who Nancy Reagan so deeply touched over the years. pic.twitter.com/sfwNeu6W5A— GOP (@GOP) March 6, 2016
Nancy Reagan inspired us with strength & grace & we can all take comfort that she is with her sweet Ronnie again. pic.twitter.com/oWGal9c9wK— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) March 6, 2016
She's with her Ronnie now, but those of us she left behind will miss her dearly. (2/2)— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 6, 2016
We're saddened by the loss of Nancy Reagan. In her honor, here's a pic of her w/ Space Shuttle Columbia in July 1982 pic.twitter.com/E8p8SPwoOZ— NASA (@NASA) March 6, 2016
With the passing of Nancy Reagan, we say a final goodbye to the days of Ronald Reagan. With charm, grace, and a passion...Posted by Mitt Romney on Sunday, March 6, 2016
My thoughts & prayers are with Nancy Reagan's family and friends. Very sad to learn of her passing.— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 6, 2016
Former President Bill Clinton, along with democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, sent their condolences in an email.
"Nancy was an extraordinary woman: a gracious First Lady, proud mother, and devoted wife to President Reagan — her Ronnie. Her strength of character was legendary, particularly when tested by the attempted assassination of the President, and throughout his battle with Alzheimer's," the email said.
The message went on to say, "She leaves a remarkable legacy of good that includes her tireless advocacy for Alzheimer’s research and the Foster Grandparent Program. We join all Americans in extending our prayers and condolences to her beloved children and her entire family during this difficult time."
Buzzfeed News tweeted out a statement from democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, who said that Nancy Reagan, "Had a good heart and will be dearly missed."
.@BernieSanders' statement on the passing of former first lady Nancy Reagan pic.twitter.com/B4pclFKOzg— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 6, 2016
Celebrities also shared fond memories of the former first lady.
The best picture ever taken of Nancy Reagan. pic.twitter.com/WSfEYE5yt9— B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) March 6, 2016
I sat near #Nancy Reagan once and felt like a teenager seeing one of my idols. She was a BOSS. #RIPNancy— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) March 6, 2016
Farewell to one of America's great women #NancyReagan. It was a pleasure to shake your hand and… https://t.co/jbS98ICd6N— Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) March 6, 2016
My friend Nancy Reagan died aged 94 The end of an era,#Love the 80s— Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) March 6, 2016
Nancy Reagan, a Stylish and Influential First Lady, Dies at 94 https://t.co/dXvOyNAxIU— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 6, 2016
sad day for us all, the embodiment of class and grace #nancyreagan— Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) March 6, 2016