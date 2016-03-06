Story from US News

Presidents, Candidates & More React To Nancy Reagan's Death

Ally Hickson
Photo: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic.
On Sunday, the Reagan Foundation confirmed the death of former First Lady Nancy Reagan. Shortly after the news broke, reactions poured in from candidates, politicians, and celebrities, all sharing memories of Reagan, offering condolences to her family, and honoring her legacy.

The White House released a statement from President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, saying in part that Nancy Reagan, "redefined the role [of First Lady] in her time here."


Fox News shared a message from former President George W. Bush on Nancy Reagan's passing:

Republican candidate John Kasich released a statement on Reagan's death via Twitter, calling her "a woman of grace and strength."
Others shared condolences via Twitter and Facebook.

With the passing of Nancy Reagan, we say a final goodbye to the days of Ronald Reagan. With charm, grace, and a passion...

Posted by Mitt Romney on Sunday, March 6, 2016

Former President Bill Clinton, along with democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, sent their condolences in an email.

"Nancy was an extraordinary woman: a gracious First Lady, proud mother, and devoted wife to President Reagan — her Ronnie. Her strength of character was legendary, particularly when tested by the attempted assassination of the President, and throughout his battle with Alzheimer's," the email said.

The message went on to say, "She leaves a remarkable legacy of good that includes her tireless advocacy for Alzheimer’s research and the Foster Grandparent Program. We join all Americans in extending our prayers and condolences to her beloved children and her entire family during this difficult time."

Buzzfeed News tweeted out a statement from democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, who said that Nancy Reagan, "Had a good heart and will be dearly missed."

Celebrities also shared fond memories of the former first lady.
