The Next Big Things To Watch For In The Presidential Race

Just one day after losing seven states to rival Clinton, Sanders and his team were already attributing the defeat to demographics and bias in the states holding primaries. Sanders staffers Tad Devine and Jeff Weaver said in a press conference that the Super Tuesday states, many in the South, were simply ones that were already inclined to favor Clinton, The Washington Post reported. They suggested that Sanders’ wins would come later, in upcoming states like Kansas, Michigan, and Maine.Marco Rubio and John Kasich are zeroing in on their election targets as well. Their respective home states, Florida and Ohio, are up for grabs on March 15. That home-state advantage worked for Sen. Ted Cruz, who won Texas, along with 99 delegates, on Tuesday night. Despite the fact that Cruz has only won four states to Trump’s 10, he’s only behind by 93 delegates. A decisive win in a delegate-rich state like New York or California could close the gap between him and frontrunner Trump.March 15 could be a last gasp for Rubio or Kasich — or both. Rubio has won only one state, Minnesota, thus far. Kasich hasn’t won any. A dismal finish in the high-profile contests usually spells doom for campaigns. After the Iowa and New Hampshire votes, low-polling candidates Carly Fiorina and Chris Christie dropped out . Jeb Bush joined them on the sidelines after placing fourth in South Carolina. Most recently, the lack of any wins on Super Tuesday led to strong hints about the end of the Ben Carson campaign.Despite the masses feeling the Bern-mentum, Clinton holds an enviable edge over Sanders in the fight for the Democratic nomination. That's due to her lead among superdelegates, whose role Refinery29 demystified here . Take away the superdelegate count, and the Democratic numbers are much more even — Clinton has a lead of 168, rather than 600-plus. On the GOP side, Trump leads with 329 delegates — about 100 more than his closest rival Campaign spending is also taking center stage. Any viable alternative to Trump will need to earn big dollars to rival the self-funding billionaire's deep pockets. Both candidates and pundits will be giving more attention to where the money’s going, and what it’s doing.Bush, who suspended his campaign on February 21, spent over $100 million before dropping out of the race. Carson, who is expected to end his bid for the presidency, has spent almost $70 million. Meanwhile Trump, with perhaps the most cash to throw around, has gone through less than half of what the Carson campaign has. Trump has, as of late February, spent only about $25 million, according to The New York Times