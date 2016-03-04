The Next Big Things To Watch For In The Presidential Race

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton emerged from this week's Super Tuesday balloting battle royale as the clear victors, but that doesn’t mean the contest is over.



There are still a slew of upcoming primaries and caucuses on the calendar, including nine this weekend and six more next Tuesday. On the Democratic side, Bernie Sanders is already outlining his plan to come back strong in upcoming primaries after Tuesday's heavy losses. And, as the GOP debate in Detroit showed Thursday night, Trump's rivals are continuing to hit him hard in hopes of derailing his march toward the nomination.



Regardless of how and when the race ends, there are clearly plenty more political fireworks to come. Here are four things to watch out for as the campaigns unfold.